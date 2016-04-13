The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

Yasiel Puig is a trickster. Puig thought he had a double against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. But then Yasmany Tomas made a great throw from left field and it looked like Puig was going to be thrown out. That is, until Puig unleashed a bit of razzle-dazzle with his hands. Puig avoided the tag and got the double anyway. The Diamondbacks went on to win 4-2.



Cristiano Ronaldo did it again. Real Madrid entered the second leg of their 2-match quarterfinal against Wolfsburg in the Champions League trailing 2-0. Ronaldo scored once in the 16th minute and then again a minute later to take a 2-0 lead in this match and to tie the overall 2-match score at 2-2. And then came the beauty. In the 77th minute, Ronaldo scored on a free kick that actually went through the wall and Real Madrid advances to the semifinals (read more here).

Billy Hamilton ran the fastest home run trot recorded. This one is actually from Monday, but people are starting to buzz about the trot. Under Major League Baseball’s Statcast system, which measures the speed and distance of objects travel ling around a baseball field, there has never been a faster (non-inside-the-park) home run trot than the one turned in by Reds speedster Billy Hamilton. Part of the issue is that Hamilton did not know the ball was a home run at first. The other issue is that Hamilton is just a really fast fella.

