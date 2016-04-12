The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

Addison Russell saves the day. The Cubs had their home opener on Monday night but found themselves trailing 3-0 through six innings against the Reds. Even more embrassing, the Cubs did not have a single hit in six innings. Not a great start for a team that is the favourite to win the World Series. After a 2-out, 2-run single by Jason Heyward got the Cubs within one run in the 7th inning, Russell came through in the 8th inning, hitting a go-ahead 3-run home run that proved to be the game winner.

Seth Curry is doing the family name proud. It can’t be easy to be Seth Curry these days. He is the brother of the greatest basketball player in the world, which only ups expectations for his own game. And he plays for the Sacramento Kings. But on Monday he had a team-high 20 points and added 15 assists, including this pretty alley-oop to Willie Cauley-Stein. The Kings beat the Suns 105-101.





Mike Trout is warming up. The 24-year-old Trout, who already has four top-2 finishes in the MVP Award voting, was off to a slow start this season, going 4-20 in the first six games with just a single extra-base hit, a double. On Monday, Trout picked up his first home run of the season, a no-doubt, 2-run dinger in a 4-1 win for the Angels.

A Big Papi bonus. The Red Sox had their home opener on Monday in what is to be David Ortiz’ final season. Prior to the game, the team surprised Papi by having his daughter sing the National Anthem. Afterwards, an emotional Ortiz gave her a hug and had to fight back tears.





