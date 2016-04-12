The 3 plays from the Masters everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

Jordan Spieth blew it when he hit it into the water. Spieth had a 5-stroke lead with nine holes to go, before bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11. But it was the 12th hole that will haunt his dreams. After hitting his drive into the water, he still had a chance to win if he could just get his next shot close to the hole and save bogey. Instead, he chunked his shot and hit it into the water again. He ended up with a quadruple-bogey on the hole to fall three strokes behind the new leader (read more here).





Danny Willett had no pressure until the famed 16th hole. For Willett, the back-9 was fairly easy. He was so far behind, he had no pressure and could just swing for the flag sticks. Birdies at Nos. 13 and 15 got him to 4-under. But when he came to the tee at the par-3 16th hole, he had a 1-stroke lead and for the first time the pressure was now on him. How did he respond? He stuck the drive perfectly. Unlike Spieth, who would later hit his drive on 16 to within a similar distance, Willett had the advantage, leaving his ball below the hole for an easier birdie putt. He would make it, move to 5-under, and it was just about over.





Louis Oosthuizen hit one of the crazier holes-in-one you’ll ever see. Entering Sunday’s final round, nobody had hit a hole-in-one at No. 16 at the Masters since 2012. Then, three golfers did it within about an hour of each other. First it was Shane Lowry and Davis Love III doing it within about 30 minutes of each other. But then it was Oosthuizen’s turn, but not without a little help from another ball.

The Masters bonus. It was bad enough to blow a 5-stroke lead on the back-9 at the Masters. But Jordan Spieth was also the defending champion, which means it was his responsibility to hand Danny Willett the green jacket. Talk about adding insult to injury (read more here).





