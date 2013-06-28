Immigrants stand for the invocation during a naturalization ceremony to become new U.S. citizens at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts March 21, 2013.

Markets in Asia were higher in overnight trading. The Japanese Nikkei rose 3.5%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng advanced 1.8%, and the Shanghai Composite rose 1.5%. European markets are mostly lower, with Italy leading the way, down 0.9%. In the United States, futures point to a positive open.

Treasuries continue to rise after a major sell-off that has shaken the market over the past several weeks. This morning, yields are down another 2 basis points to 2.5%. Meanwhile, after another mini-crash through $1200 yesterday, gold is now trading around $1203 an ounce (0.7% below yesterday’s close).

The annual rate of deflation in Japanese consumer prices slowed to 0.3% in May from 0.7% in April, exceeding consensus estimates for 0.4% year-over-year deflation. CPI excluding food and energy came in at -0.4% year over year, up from -0.6% in April but below expectations for a rise to -0.3%.

German retail sales rose 0.8% in May after contracting 0.1% in April, exceeding consensus estimates for a 0.4% advance. Greek retail sales, on the other hand, fell 14.2% in April after decreasing 5.8% in March, indicating worsening conditions there.

Handset maker Blackberry reported a loss of $0.13 per share in the first quarter of 2013, well below analysts’ estimates for earnings of $0.08 per share. Revenues for the quarter came in at $3.07 billion, below estimates for $3.37 billion. The company attributed $0.10 of the loss per share to currency restrictions in Venezuela. Shares are down 17% in pre-market trading.

China National Petroleum Corp will pay around $5 billion for a stake in Kazakhstan’s biggest oil field, Bloomberg reports. The 8.33% stake in a project run by the state oil company in Kazakhstan will represent CNPC’s largest overseas acquisition ever.

During the week ended June 26, investors pulled $23.3 billion from bond funds, the largest weekly redemption ever. Equity funds recorded $13.1 billion in outflows, while precious metals funds saw $2.8 billion in outflows.

“Fedpalooza” wraps up Friday with three speeches from Federal Reserve governors and regional bank presidents: Governor Jeremy Stein on monetary policy in New York at 8 AM, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker on the economic outlook in West Virginia at 9:15, and San Francisco Fed President John Williams on monetary policy in California at 3:30 PM. Investors will be listening closely for any thoughts related to the timeline for tapering back quantitative easing introduced by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at last week’s FOMC press conference.

Chicago PMI survey results for the month of June are due out at 9:45 AM ET. Economists expect the headline index from the survey to fall to 55.0 from 58.7 in May, indicating a slowing yet still moderate pace of expansion in Midwest manufacturing activity.

The final results of the University of Michigan’s June Consumer Confidence survey are released at 9:55. Economists predict the index fell to 83.0 in June from last month’s 84.5 reading. However, 83.0 represents an increase from the 82.7 flash June reading published by U of M two weeks ago. Follow the data LIVE on Business Insider >

