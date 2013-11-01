REUTERS/ Mark Blinch Toronto Mayor Rob Ford responds to the Toronto police investigation dubbed ‘Project Brazen 2’ to the media at City Hall in Toronto, October 31, 2013. Ford, a player in a video that police say matches one that allegedly shows him smoking crack cocaine, said on Thursday he had no reason to resign.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.