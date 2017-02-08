Here is what you need to know.

Greece’s debt will become “explosive” within 13 years.That’s according to the latest report from the International Monetary Fund, which says the debt-ridden country will struggle when it has to refinance its loans at market rates in 2030.

India unexpectedly holds rates. The Reserve Bank of India held its benchmark interest rate at 6.25%. “The decision of the MPC is consistent with a neutral stance of monetary policy in consonance with the objective of achieving consumer price index or CPI inflation at 5 per cent by Q4 of 2016-17 and the medium-term target of 4 per cent within a band of +/- 2 per cent, while supporting growth,” the RBI said in its statement.

Crude oil posted a massive inventory build. Data released by the American Petroleum Institute showed inventories increased by a massive 14.227 million barrels — one of the largest weekly builds on record. West Texas Intermediate crude oil sank 2% on the news but has recovered a portion of those losses.

Apple made a move to save its struggling Apple TV. Apple has hired Timothy D. Twerdahl away from Amazon’s Fire TV unit in an effort to revive the Apple TV.

Disney’s cable network profit falls short. The media giant beat on earnings but said profit at its cable networks — including ESPN — came in at $864 million, much lower than $1.08 billion that analysts were expecting.

Buffalo Wild Wings misses across the board. The buffalo wing chain announced fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that fell well short of estimates, in addition to guidance that was also well below the mark. Shares were down as much as 6% in after-hours trade.

Bank of America is opening robo branches. The bank has opened three completely automated branches over the past month and has plans to roll out more over the next year, Fox News reports, citing Dean Athanasia, co-head of Bank of America’s consumer banking unit, at an investor conference.

Stock markets around the world are up. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (+0.7%) led the gains in Asia and France’s CAC (+0.6%) paces the advance in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,293.

Earnings reporting remains heavy. GrubHub and Time Warner are among the names reporting ahead of the opening bell while Whole Foods releases its quarterly results after markets close.

US economic data is light. Data is limited to the Department of Energy’s inventories, which will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is down 1 basis point at 2.38%.

