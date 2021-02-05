



1. US stocks are set to hit record highs.See what markets are doing today.

2. Robinhood lifts trading limits on GameStop and AMC. Trading volumes in both stocks have dropped this week, after massive price rallies fuelled by retail investors.

3. Ray Dalio fears the GameStop frenzy was really about wealth inequality. The Bridgewater Associates boss said the discontent will eventually spark a civil war.

4. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink sold $US20 million worth of stock. He still owns $US560 million worth of shares in the world’s largest asset manager.

5. BNP Paribas posts 14% drop in 4th-quarter net income. The French lender is more upbeat about the remainder of the year, saying it expects the cost of risk to drop.

6. On the earnings calendar. Sanofi, BNP Paribas, EstÃ©e Lauder, Regeneron, and Carlsberg are highlights.

7. On the data docket. US unemployment rate, non-farm payrolls, and the goods trade balance are due.

8. We spoke to a fund manager who’s beaten 97% of his peers over the past 5 years. He shared 6 of the stocks he’s most bullish on as Biden takes a friendlier stance toward cannabis, electric vehicles, and more.

9. Merrill Lynch unpacks why an unexpectedly strong bull market in stocks is forthcoming this year. The firm also shares 5 portfolio strategies for navigating market highs.

10. Investors are flocking to trade Dogecoin and other hot digital tokens on Voyager, a platform with no Robinhood-style restrictions. Its CEO says bitcoin will hit $US100,000 this year â€” and shares 3 other cryptocurrencies to watch.

