



Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.







Sign up here for Insider Investing, our weekly markets analysis newsletter full of stock picks and investing advice.



1. US futures edge higher after stellar start to February. See what markets are doing today.

2. Mohamed El-Erian says the Reddit war has all the elements of the Arab Spring. Inequality of wealth, income, and opportunity were the main reasons behind retail investor anger.

3. A hedge fund made $US700 million on GameStop. New York-based Senvest Management sold its 5% stake after Elon Musk tweeted about the Reddit-fuelled rally.

4. Deutsche Bank posted its first annual profit since 2014. The German lender’s net revenue climbed 2% to 5.45 billion euros ($US6.5 billion) in the fourth quarter.

5. US debt could swell further as COVID-19 drives lasting uncertainty. The Treasury Department said the pandemic continues to cloud its future borrowing needs.

6. Earnings expected. Merck, T-Mobile, Shell, and Snap are highlights.

7. On the data docket. Jobless claims, the EIA natural gas storage change, and the US 4-week bill auction are due.

8. We spoke exclusively with famed short-seller Carson Block. He told us that a new type of liquidity bubble is feeding the wild swings in day-trading favourites like GameStop â€” and warned that stocks have become a fragile ‘game.’

9. Biden’s stimulus plan is heightening Wall Street’s worries that inflation will upend the stock market. We spoke to 4 experts on what the raging debate means for investors, and how to take advantage of it.

10. Morgan Stanley explains why the frenzied day trading in GameStop, AMC, and other stocks is not proof of a full-blown bubble. The firm also shares its advice for navigating a short-term correction.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.