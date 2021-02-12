



Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. US stocks are set to slip after touching record highs. See what markets are doing today.

2. The UK economy shrank by a record 9.9% in 2020. This was the worst contraction since records began and likely its sharpest slump overall in 300 years.

4. PayPal is unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies. But it believes the transition to digital currencies is inevitable and sees massive potential in digital wallets.

4. PayPal is unlikely to invest cash in cryptocurrencies. But it believes the transition to digital currencies is inevitable and sees massive potential in digital wallets.

5. Dogecoin’s creator sold all his coins 6 years ago after getting laid off. Billy Markus said he’s no longer part of the Dogecoin project and doesn’t own any of it.

6. Earnings expected. Moody’s, ING Group, Fortis, Toshiba, and Rakuten are highlights.

7. On the data docket. New York Fed President John Williams’ speech and the Baker Hughes US oil rig count are due.

8. I was addicted to Robinhood and Wall Street Bets. I spiraled out of control, wiped out my $US70,000 savings, and contemplated suicide. Here’s my message to Robinhood and new investors.

9. Federal cannabis legalization is gaining steam. An analyst for the world’s top-performing ETF shares 3 stocks that are poised to be market leaders in the industry.

10. Barclays is scouring the investing landscape for companies that will dominate the economic recovery. The firm says to buy these 33 beaten-down stocks that are perfectly poised to capitalise.

