Kevin Lamarque/Reuters Fed chair Jay Powell said the economy needed more support





1. US stocks set to resume climb, while bond yields and the dollar slip as investors mull lower-than-expected inflation. The equity rally paused on Wednesday but was set to pick up again at the open after dovish comments from the Fed chair.

2. Janet Yellen says “misuse” of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin is a growing problem. The Treasury secretary said cryptocurrencies – which are booming – have been used to finance drugs and terrorism.

3. Elon Musk’s brother sold Tesla shares worth $US25.6 million after an upward streak in the electric-car maker’s stock. Filings showed Kimbal Musk made a handsome buck by selling the shares on Tuesday.

4. The Fed says US unemployment is actually about 10% â€” nearly double the official rate and matching the worst of the Great Recession. Fed chair Jay Powell said a “a society-wide commitment” was needed to reach full employment.

5. Mastercard will allow merchants to accept select cryptocurrencies on its network later this year. A Mastercard executive said the payments giant was “preparing right now for the future of crypto.”

6. Earnings expected. Walt Disney, PepsiCo, and Kraft Heinz are among the big names reporting.

7. On the data docket.Weekly US jobless claims will have the attention of markets and lawmakers.

8. Ray Dalio says investors are staring down a period of weak returns as low rates inflate asset bubbles. The legendary billionaire also warns we’re in the ‘problem’ part of the current cycle. 9. Bank of America is on the hunt for ‘structural winners’ that are set to build on strong past performance. The first says to buy these 7 online-retail stocks that fit the bill â€” including one with 41% upside. 10. BlackRock says investors haven’t fully priced in the structural changes brought about by the pandemic. The firm pinpoints 2 areas of the market that can still run for years.

