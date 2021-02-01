



1. Global stocks jump as retail investors shift focus to silver. See what markets are doing today.

2. Day traders drive silver to 8-year high. But the rally sparked controversy on Reddit, with users saying GameStop should remain the target.

3. MGM is making a movie about the Wall Street-GameStop saga. It will be based on a new book, “The Antisocial Network,” which isn’t complete yet, but the author said he was “born” to write it.

4. Millennials are driving a regime change in the stock market. Here are 6 major differences between them and baby-boomer investors, according to Fundstrat’s Tom Lee.

5. Best quotes on Wall Street Bets forum.Here are 10 quotes from the subreddit to give the uninitiated an idea of what WSB is all about.

6. Earnings expected. Thermo Fisher, Nintendo, and Ryanair are highlights.

7. On the data docket. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers Index, the US 3-month and 6-month bill auctions, and a speech by the Fed’s Eric Rosengren are due.

8. Wall Street is scouring the market for the next GameStop. Wells Fargo says these 26 heavily shorted stocks could get squeezed higher, while Jefferies thinks these 20 lightly traded names could surge.

9. Inside the intricate options strategy Reddit traders used to outsmart the pros. Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers breaks down the short squeeze-turned gamma squeeze that caught hedge funds off-guard.

10. Bank of America warns of 3 looming catalysts that could send the bull market crashing in 2021. The firm also shares how to position for the ‘big change’ as the WallStreetBets crowd fights against the system.

