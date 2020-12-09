Mario Tama/Getty





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks rise after the White House ups stimulus proposal. See what markets are doing today.

2. DoorDash prices IPO at $US102 per share. The final pricing comes in well above the expected range, allowing the food-delivery company to raise $US3.4 billion when it begins trading Wednesday.

3. Ray Dalio’s 10 best quotes from a Reddit session. The billionaire hedge fund manager reviewed bitcoin, praised China, and explained his outlook for financial markets in an “Ask Me Anything.”

4. Goldman Sachs raises 4th-quarter GDP estimate. Economist Jan Hatzius sees global economic growth surprising to the upside in the fourth quarter and in 2021.

5. Three risks in Airbnb’s IPO investors should watch for. Investors should be cautious of risks to the company, including its exposure to state and local regulations that would restrict the business of home-sharing.

6. Earnings expected. Adobe and Campbell Soup are highlights.

7. On the data docket. MBA mortgage applications, the EIA crude oil stocks change, and the US 10-year note auction are due.

8. Goldman Sachs sees S&P 500 dividends growing 5% next year. The firm has picked 25 stocks it expects to pay big dividends that will keep growing over the next decade.

9. A stock-picker at a $US558 billion firm lays out 2 under-the-radar trends disrupting the future of transportation. Robert Zeuthen of Mellon Investment’s Mobility Innovation Fund also explains why Slack and Virgin Galactic are perfect fits for his portfolio.

10. The stock chief at $US1.4 trillion Franklin Templeton says investors should still get into stocks ‘priced for protection.’ Stephen Dover tells us 9 ways they can get the market-beating returns.

