Here is what you need to know.

Weak trade data dropped China’s currency to its lowest close in over four years. China’s trade surplus narrowed to 343.1 billion yuan ($54.1 billion) in November. Exports slumped 3.7% compared to last year and imports fell 5.6%. In response to the data, China’s yuan slipped 0.2% to 6.4179 per dollar, finishing at its weakest level since August 2011.

Japan isn’t in a recession. A revision to Japan’s third quarter GDP report has allowed the country’s economy to escape recession. Initially, the Japanese economy was said to have contracted by 0.2% during the quarter, but Tuesday’s revision shows it actually expanded at a 0.3% clip. Annually, Japan’s economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.0%. The Japanese yen is weaker by 0.2% at 123.10 per dollar.

UK manufacturing disappointed. Manufacturing production fell 0.4% in October, missing the flat reading that was expected. The weak number has production down 0.1% compared to last year, which was shy of the up 0.1% that was expected. The British pound is down 0.4% near 1.5000.

LeBron James signed a lifetime deal with Nike. ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports LeBron’s deal “easily surpasses” the 10-year, $300 million, deal signed by Kevin Durant last year. According to Rovell, the two sides discussed LeBron branching out to form his own brand, but eventually decided against it. David Falk, Michael Jordan’s agent for most of his career, told Bloomberg the deal could be worth as much as $500 million.

Chipotle’s E. coli problem appears to be spreading. Several Boston College students have fallen ill after eating at a nearby Chipotle, according to SB Nation’s Boston College Blog and several local media outlets. In a statement to Business Insider, a school official said, “Boston College has confirmed that several BC students and student-athletes, including members of the BC men’s basketball team, have reported to BC Health Services complaining of gastrointestinal symptoms. The common factor among the students is that they had all eaten at the Chipotle restaurant in Cleveland Circle.” Shares of Chipotle were down as much as 5% in the after-hours session.

Toll Brothers posted a mixed quarter. The housing behemoth announced earnings of $0.82 per share, missing the Bloomberg estimate by a penny. Revenue climbed 6.4% to $1.44 billion, which was ahead of the $1.42 billion that was expected. Toll Brothers has a backlog of 4,064 units up from 3,679 units a year ago. “The housing market continues on a pace of steady growth and we are well-positioned to take advantage of this growth,” CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. noted in the release.

The world’s largest miner is eliminating about two-thirds of its workforce. Mining giant Anglo American is cutting about 85,000 jobs, according to reports from AFP and the Wall Street Journal. The “radical” restructuring comes as the miner tries to navigate the recent commodity slump. Other initiatives include shedding about 60% of its assets, suspending its dividend, cutting $3.7 billion in costs by the end of 2017 and consolidating its six businesses into three.

Ben Bernanke has joined PIMCO. Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has been named to PIMCO’s newly formed Global Advisory Board. Joining Bernanke on the board will be former UK prime minister Gordon Brown and former European Central Bank president Jean-Claude Trichet. “The Board members will contribute their insights to the firm on global economic, political, and strategic developments and their relevance for financial markets,” the press release said.

Stock markets around the world are lower. China’s Shanghai Composite (-1.9%) paced the decline in Asia and Germany’s DAX (-1.1%) leads the way lower in Europe. S&P 500 futures are lower by 14.50 points at 2066.50.

US economic data is light. JOLTs – Job Openings will be released at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is unchanged at 2.23%.

NOW WATCH: How to win a game of chess in two moves



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.