Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Airbnb plans to hike its IPO price tag. The increased range of between $US56 and $US60 a share means Airbnb could raise as much as $US3 billion during its stock-market debut on December 10.

2. No-deal Brexit fears are rising. The UK is on the brink of leaving the EU without a free trade deal after a weekend of intense negotiations failed to produce a breakthrough.

3. Markets have had their ‘Santa Claus rally.’But a strong economy and coordinated global monetary policy will enable a bullish backdrop for stocks, according to veteran bull Ed Yardeni.

4. The stock market is undergoing a ‘rare reversal.’ A switch from mega-cap stocks into cyclicals suggests investors will enjoy double-digit yearly returns over the next two years, according to The Leuthold Group.

5. ‘Bet on bitcoin’s inevitability.’ Here’s what five crypto experts think about the digital asset hitting an all-time high near $US20,000.

6. Global stocks are mostly down. US futures fell between 0.1% and 0.3%. European indices fell between 0.3% and 0.5%, but the UK’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4%. Asian stocks fell between 0.7% and 1.2%.

7. On the data docket. The US 3-month and 6-month bill auctions are due.

8. Goldman Sachs reveals its ‘holiday shopping list.’ The firm’s equity strategists share 19 beaten-down stocks poised to break out in the 1st quarter of 2021.

9. 4 experts weigh in on Tesla’s 615% rally. The stock’s biggest bull and 3 other experts break down where it could go from here as it becomes the biggest-ever S&P 500 newcomer.

10. Small-cap stocks are set for their best year in almost two decades. A Jefferies strategist says they will climb another 13% in 2021, and tells investors how to reap rewards from the rally.

