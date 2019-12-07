Here is what you need to know.

1. It’s nonfarm payrolls day. It’s estimated that 180,000 jobs were added in November, according to a median estimate of 78 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

2. Peloton’s nightmare before Christmas saw $US1.5 billion vanish from the stock in three days. “Peloton missed the mark, and social commentary is largely negative,” analysts at Raymond James said about social media backlash to the company’s holiday ad.

3. Uber’s sex assault scandal is set to wipe $US1 billion from the stock.Uber released an 84-page report on Thursday disclosing data on its sexual assault cases, car crashes, and murders that took place during rides.

4.. Many big fund managers are shunning Aramco’s $US1.7 trillion IPO, citing political turmoil and environmental worries. Reuters surveyed funds with a collective $US7 trillion under management, finding many want to stay away from the world’s most profitable company.

5. Germany factory output unexpectedly falls – its ‘industrial recession may be getting worse’. October’s 1.7% fall means that in the last year output has fallen 5.7% – the steepest year-on-year decline since 2009.

6. Leaked memo reveals that $US800 million investment startup eToro is launching a debit card to take on Europe’s challenger banks. London-based eToro allows users to invest in a number of asset classes and will let users withdraw and pay for products and services from their eToro wallet.

7. $US200 million finance startup Curve quietly removed its own crowdfunding video after questions about its user numbers. Curve quietly removed information about its crowdfunding following an internal leak. The company’s CEO has warned Business Insider not to “annoy” him.

8. Stocks are rising on nonfarm payrolls day. US futures underlying the Dow (+0.2%), S&P 500 (0.2%) and the Nasdaq (+0.3%) are rising. In Europe, the DAX (+0.3%) and Euro Stoxx 50 (+0.5%) rallied on open. Asian stocks closed in the green, with the Nikkei (+0.2%), Shanghai Composite (+0.4%) and the Hang Seng (+1.1%) rising.

9. There are no major earnings out today.

10. Today is a big day for data. Besides nonfarm payrolls, data on average earnings and the unemployment rate are also due.

