1. Gucci’s owner reportedly held talks to buy Moncler in a potential $US12 billion deal. The Italian ski wear maker’s stock soared more than 10% on the Bloomberg report.

2. EU agrees tough line on digital currencies like Facebook’s Libra. Private digital currencies such as Facebook’s Libra should not be allowed in the European Union until the risks they could pose are clearly addressed, EU finance ministers agreed on Thursday.

3. Japan is launching a $US122 billion stimulus to fight trade risks, post-Olympic slump. Japan’s cabinet approved a $US122 billion fiscal package on Thursday to support stalling growth in the world’s third-largest economy amid offshore risks and as policymakers look to sustain activity beyond the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

4. OPEC and its allies led by Russia moved closer on Thursday to agreeing to deeper oil supply cuts next year to support crude prices and prevent a glut, sources from OPEC and its allied producers said. OPEC meets on Thursday in Vienna followed by a meeting with Russia and others, a grouping known as OPEC+, on Friday.

5. China maintains tariffs must be reduced for phase one trade deal with US. Tariffs must be cut if China and the United States are to reach an interim agreement on trade, the Asian nation’s commerce ministry said on Thursday.

6. Goldman Sachs says that every one of its private equity clients is preparing for recession. The bank’s own economists, however, say there’s only a 20% chance of a recession hitting within the next year.

7. The cofounders behind the UK’s hottest fast-fashion retailer Boohoo sold a $US186 million stake in the company. The company has been growing at a rapid pace since it started in 2006 and is now valued at more than $US3.8 billion.

8. Stocks are rising on Thursday. US futures underlying the Dow (+0.4%), S&P 500 (+0.3%) and the Nasdaq (+0.4%) are climbing. In Europe, the DAX (+0.1%) and the Euro Stoxx 50 (+0.5%) are rising. Asian stocks closed in the green with the Nikkei (+0.7%), Shanghai Composite (+0.7%) and the Hang Seng (+0.6%) rallying.

9. There is a stack of earnings out today.Tiffany & Co. and Build-A-Bear will release earnings today.

10. Today is a big day for US data. Data on jobless claims and factory orders is out this morning.

