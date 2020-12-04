



Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.







For the biggest stories in politics, sign up here for 10 Things in Politics You Need to Know Today– launching soon!



Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks gain as lawmakers inch toward compromise on relief. See what markets are doing today.

2. Oil nears $US50 after OPEC+ agrees to raise supply in January. Producers agreed to cautiously raise output by 500,000 barrels per day, well below the expected 2 million barrels per day.

3. Stimulus compromise backed by top Democrats scraps $US1,200 direct payments. Absent from the package is another wave of relief payments that economists say is critical to aid the virus-slammed economy.

4. Paul Tudor Jones predicts an ‘absolute supersonic boom.’ The US will see an explosion of growth in 2021 as the COVID-19 vaccine unleashes pent-up demand from consumers and investors, he said.

5. Stocks are overbought, according to Morgan Stanley. Mike Wilson said corrections are normal in a bull market and he would use a downturn as a buying opportunity.

6. Cruise stocks surge after Bank of America lifts price targets. Widespread vaccination gives confidence to a full cruise-industry recovery in 2022, Bank of America analysts said.

7. US mortgage rates dipped to their 14th record low of 2020. Near-zero interest rates have pushed borrowing costs to historically low levels and fuelled a buying spree in the nation’s housing market.

8. On the data docket. US trade balance, non-farm payrolls, and the Baker Hughes US oil rig count are due.

9. Morgan Stanley pinpointed a bunch of companies with massive growth potential. The firm says to buy these 42 stocks poised to keep expanding for years.

10. Why the dominance of e-commerce stocks is just getting started. Pedro Palandrani of Global X says these 4 are best-positioned for gains during the holiday shopping season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.