Getty Images Four people write the year 2020 with sparklers into the evening sky





Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.





It’s the last day of 2020 and the markets are heading to the end of a blockbuster year, dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and epic financial market turbulence. But, with vaccines rolling out, the economy – and the markets – look like they might regain a more normal footing next year.

We’ve taken a look back at some of our very best features of the year for this “Best of 2020” edition of the newsletter, as well as some must-reads for what lies in store next year. We’d like to thank you for following the markets with us in 2020 and wish you, and your families, a safe and happy New Year! We’ll be back on January 4.

Some of the best of 2020:

1. We spoke with Wall Street’s 9 best-performing fund managers.Here’s how they crushed the chaotic market

2. How to trade a Biden Presidency: A complete investing guide to profiting from the election outcome and its impact on markets

3. Alex Umansky has been one of the world’s best stock pickers for years.He told us the 4 pillars to his investing approach.

4. This fund manager beat 90% of his rivals in 2020.These are the 5 stocks he thinks will keep winning for years

5. Fred Stanske uses a Nobel-winning approach to exploit his rivals’ biases. These are the 2 common errors you should watch out for when investing.

And here’s what you should know looking ahead at 2021:

6. JPMorgan unveils its 50 ‘most compelling’ stock picks to buy for 2021 â€” And details why each one will be a top performer

7. These 2 investment chiefs say the post-COVID recovery might disappoint in 2021 â€” But investors can profit with these 3 strategies

8. Goldman Sachs thinks these are the 20 cheap stocks you should own. They’re set to crush Wall Street’s low expectations in 2021

9. Looking to capitalise on a post-pandemic world?Buy these 31 stocks right now, Credit Suisse says

10. A stock chief at BlackRock talked to us about what’s next in 2021.Here’s why he thinks energy and retail are poised for a comeback

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.