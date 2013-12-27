REUTERS/StringerRetired female workers dressed as red army soldiers sing revolutionary songs during a performance to mark the 120th birth anniversary of China’s late Chairman Mao Zedong in Huaibei, Anhui province, December 26, 2013. China celebrated the 120th birthday of Mao, the founder of modern China, on Thursday, but with scaled-back festivities as President Xi Jinping embarks on broad economic reforms which have unsettled leftists.
