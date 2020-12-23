Noam Galai/Getty Images The Fearless Girl statue wears a Santa hat outside the New York Stock Exchange





We are taking a break over the next few days. There will be no “10 Things” newsletter between December 24 and December 30, but we will be back with a special “Best of 2020” edition on December 31. In the meantime, we wish you all a happy and safe holiday!

Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. The $US900 billion stimulus bill is on Trump’s desk. But the president wants bigger checks for Americans.

2. Global shares are up after UK travel rules were eased.Gold and the pound are up too.

3. The SEC has charged Ripple over XRP. The regulator says it’s a $US1.3 billion unregistered offering, not a crypto.

4. Tesla short-sellers have lost more than $US39 billion.Here’s why they’re betting against it.

5. RBC surveyed 75 big-money investors. These are the three biggest trends to watch in 2021.

6. Earnings expected. No major companies are reporting results.

7. On the data docket. Initial weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders and personal income and expenditure numbers are due.

8. An exclusive interview with a 99th-percentile investor up 148% in 2020. Brooke de Boutray shares with us 4 stocks she’s most bullish on heading into 2021.

9. Medtech companies have dominated in 2020, and BofA expects that to continue. The firm says to buy these 16 stocks with strong fundamentals that are poised to soar post-pandemic.

10. Brian Barish’s mutual fund crushed the market for 8 straight years and is in the top 2%. He explains how he managed to reinvent value investing for the digital age.

