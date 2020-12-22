



Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Senate approves $US900 billion coronavirus relief package. The legislation has been sent to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature.

2. US futures trade mixed after House passes stimulus. See what markets are doing today.

3. Peloton stock surges 11%. The company has struck a $US420 million deal to acquire Precor, a leading commercial supplier of fitness equipment.

4. Cybersecurity stocks to see further acceleration in 2021. A senior tech analyst at Wedbush is very bullish on cybersecurity stocks given a “perfect storm of demand” in the field.

5. SoftBank aims to raise $US525 million through SPAC. The blank-check company will bridge SoftBank’s private and public investing businesses through the partnership.

6. Earnings expected. Cintas and CarMax are highlights.

7. On the data docket. US annualized GDP, existing home sales, and the API weekly crude oil stock are due.

8. Sam Zell’s 15 best quotes from a recent interview. The real-estate magnate questioned Tesla and Bitcoin, predicted workers will return to offices, and warned the US dollar could be replaced as the world’s reserve currency.

9. Bank of America unveils its top stock pick in each of the 11 S&P 500 sectors. The firm unpacks its selections and explains why each one is poised to dominate the year ahead.

10. Investing veteran Barry Norris is beating 95% of his peers by betting against the market’s riskiest companies. He warns investors against the ‘siren call’ to own value stocks â€” and explains why he’s now bearish on Rolls-Royce.

