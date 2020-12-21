Reuters / Lucas Jackson





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks plunge on threat of new COVID-19 strain. See what markets are doing today.

2. US congressional leaders strike $US900 billion stimulus deal. The House is expected to vote on the federal relief package on Monday.

3. White House indicates Trump will sign $US900 billion stimulus. The President plans to sign the deal brokered by Congress, according to White House spokesperson Ben Williamson.

4. A growing number of countries ban flights from the UK. France, Germany, Ireland, and multiple other countries are restricting travel with the UK over fears of a fast-spreading variant of COVID-19.

5. Amazon closes New Jersey warehouse after COVID-19 outbreak. The facility, in Robbinsville Township, will be closed until just after Christmas.

6. Bitcoin’s market cap could hit $US1 trillion in 2021. A crypto expert expects to see continued buy-in from retail and Wall Street investors going forward, rather than corporates.

7. On the data docket. The US 3-month and 6-month bill auctions are due.

8. Bank of America has identified an elite group of small companies poised to dominate in 2021. The firm says buy these 26 discounted stocks as the economic recovery continues.

9. An exclusive interview with the CIO of a crypto fund that’s returned 220% this year. Matt Hougan saw bitcoin’s meteoric rise in late-2020 coming, and now predicts the digital asset will dominate 2021.

10. JPMorgan has high hopes for what the economy can do with a successful vaccine. An investment chief at the firm breaks down 4 sector-specific strategies for beaten-down value stocks.

