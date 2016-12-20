Here is what you need to know.

The Bank of Japan kept policy on hold.At Tuesday’s meeting, the BOJ said it would continue to purchase Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at an annual pace of around 80 trillion yen in order to maintain a 10-year JGB yield of around 0%, and noted a “moderate recovery trend had continued”

while exports “picked up.” The Japanese yen is weaker by 0.7% at 117.88 per dollar.

China’s economy is expected to post its slowest growth in more than 25 years. The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) said on Monday it expects the Chinese economy to grow at a 6.5% clip in 2017 as Beijing looks to target asset bubbles.

A key investor is unhappy with the plan for bailing out the world’s oldest bank. Bailout fund Atlante wrote a letter expressing “deep reservations” over the terms of the bridge loan accord, Reuters says.

Obama is going to block the sale of new offshore drilling rights. President Obama is preparing to use a 1953 law that will allow him to “withdraw U.S. waters from future oil and gas leasing,” Bloomberg reports, citing anonymous sources.

Credit Suisse is in talks to settle a probe of toxic debt sales. The Swiss bank has been asked by the US Justice Department to pay between $5 billion and $7 billion to settle a probe of its sale of toxic mortgage securities stemming from the days leading up to the financial crisis, Reuters reports.

Uber had a rough third quarter. The company lost more than $800 million in the third quarter, and is on track to lose $2.8 billion for 2016, according to The Information.

The price tag for the latest batch of F35s is out. After more than 14 months of negotiations between the Department of Defence and Lockheed Martin, the ninth Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP-9) contract for 57 F-35 jets was valued at $6.1 billion.

Apple is in talks to manufacture in India. The tech giant is in talks with the Indian government to make products locally, a move that Apple hopes would help it gain market share in a country where it only holds 2% of smartphone sales, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Earnings reporting picks up a bit. Blackberry, Darden Restaurants, and General Mills report ahead of the opening bell while FedEx and Nike release their quarterly results after markets close.

Stock markets around the world trade mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite (-0.5%) lagged in Asia and France’s CAC (+0.3%) leads in Europe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to open high by 0.2% near 19,925.

