Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks edge lower despite the UK’s approval of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. See what markets are doing today.

2. Several vaccine candidates approach regulatory approval. Here’s when coronavirus vaccines will be rolled out in developed economies, according to Goldman Sachs.

3. The S&P 500 could gain 10% over the next year. BofA says investor sentiment right now is not at the euphoric level typically seen at the conclusion of bull markets.

4. 9 growth stocks have upside in 2021. Despite November’s strong outperformance of value over growth, Fundstrat says “growth stocks are not dead.”

5. US banks weathered a record plunge in lending income. Lending profits fell the most since at least 1986 in the third quarter as the coronavirus slammed margins.

6. Earnings expected. Royal Bank of Canada, Splunk, and Okta are highlights.

7. On the data docket. Bank of New York Fed President John Williams’ speech, the Fed’s beige book, and MBA mortgage applications are due.

8. How to invest in a technological landscape upended by COVID-19. HSBC provides 31 global stock picks set to become growth engines of the future.

9. The world’s best stock-picker over the past 10 years sounds off. Dennis Lynch of Morgan Stanley Investment Management shares 5 bets he’s seizing on for 2021 and beyond.

10. A private-equity playbook from a fund that’s returned 284% over 10 years. Gresham House fund managers unpack their process and share their top 3 UK stock picks.

