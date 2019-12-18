Groupe PSA Direction de la communication

Here is what you need to know.

1. Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA agree to merge to create the world’s 4th biggest carmaker. The combined market value of the two companies will come to $US46 billion, surpassing Ford.

2. In a historic move, US House set to vote to impeach Trump. A deeply polarising vote on Wednesday is likely to impeach President Donald Trump on charges of abusing his office and obstructing a congressional probe.

3. JPMorgan received final approval for majority-owned securities venture in China. The joint venture’s services will include brokerage, investment advisory, underwriting and sponsorship.

4. Bank of England is to test climate risks at banks and insurers in 2021. Britain’s top banks and insurers should be tested together for the first time in 2021 to quantify the potential financial hit from climate change to their businesses, the Bank of England proposed on Wednesday.

5. ‘We’ve got to be cautious that we don’t become creepy’ – Delta wants to do more with customers’ data without violating their privacy. “We can learn from the Amazons, the Starbucks, and many others that are a little ahead of us on this journey,” CEO Edward Bastian told investors.

6. Nearly half the US counties carried by President Donald Trump in the 2016 election were arguably in recession at the time. Those counties local economic output shrank during a campaign that focused on the declining fortunes of blue-collar America.

7. Confidence among Asian businesses rebounded sharply this quarter to hit an 18-month high. Firms reported a pickup in sales, though most are holding off on hiring as trade war uncertainty weighs, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey found.

8. Stocks are muted on Wednesday. Ahead of the impeachment vote US futures underlying the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are flat. European stocks are mixed with the DAX (-0.3%) down but the Euro Stoxx 50 (+0.1%) up. Asian stocks closed mixed, with Nikkei (-0.6%) and Shanghai Composite (-0.2%) fell while the Hang Seng (+0.2%) rose.

9. There are some interesting earnings out today. Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants releases earnings today as does Winnebago Industries.

10. Today is a quieter day for data. The Fed’s Lael Brainard is speaking later.

