Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks are up. See what markets are doing today.

2. Bitcoin should be worth $US400,000, Scott Minerd says. The token’s scarcity and its value in comparison to gold suggest it should be worth much higher, according to Guggenheim’s investment chief.

3. Fed sees US GDP fully rebounding by end 2021. The central bank revealed new economic estimates on Wednesday that see the US economy staging a healthy recovery through next year.

4. Chipotle upgraded to buy with 11% upside potential. Stifel believes the company has one of the most compelling growth prospects within the restaurant industry.

5. Twitter named ‘top pick’ of internet sector. JPMorgan said Twitter will show the biggest rebound in online advertising given its sharper pandemic-driven ad decline.

6. Earnings expected. Accenture, FedEx, and General Mills are highlights.

7. On the data docket. Jobless claims, the US 4-week bill auction, and housing starts change are due.

8. A fund manager who’s returned 550% over 2 decades shares all. He tells us how he did it, and reveals 3 top stock picks for the next 5 years.

9. BlackRock says there will be a ‘new investment order’ in 2021. The firm breaks down its top 11 recommendations, and says the pandemic should prompt investors to completely rethink how they construct portfolios.

10. How to invest in the race for a zero-carbon world. Matt Breidert of the Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund shares 3 under-the-radar stock selections.

