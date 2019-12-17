Associated Press

Here is what you need to know.

1. The pound plummets after Boris Johnson’s ‘drastic’ move that raises risk of Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal. The pound fell over 1% against both the dollar and the euro. “This sets up another cliff-edge and could create yet more months of uncertainty,” said one analyst.

2. Trump’s China trade deal may be too little, too late for Midwestern manufacturing. The President’s reelection chances could suffer as a result.

3. Southwest pulls Boeing 737 MAX jets from schedule through April 13. Boeing fell 1.4% in premarket trading.

4. NMC Health tumbles up to 27% after Carson Block’s Muddy Waters says it’s short.Short sellers stand to gain as much as 332 million pounds ($US438 million) from the stock’s plunge, Breakout Point estimates.

5. Toyota expects 2020 global car sales to stay at record-high levels. The Japanese automaker said it planned to sell a record 10.77 million vehicles next year.

6. SoftBank’s Son says Japan should make AI mandatory subject for college students. Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday Japan should make artificial intelligence (AI) a mandatory subject for college entrance exams, to counter the yawning gap with the United States and China in the nascent field.

7. Short seller Carson Block is moving to New York, and is on the hunt for ‘oddball’ hires after his hedge fund crushed it this year. The short seller, known for hunting down frauds and other problematic companies, is up about 12% this year. He plans to expand his Muddy Waters fund.

8. Stocks are mixed on Tuesday. US futures underlying the Dow (-0.1%) fell, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq remained flat. European stocks are falling, with the DAX (-0.5%) and Euro Stoxx 50 (-0.5%) down. Asian stocks closed in the green, with the Nikkei (+0.5%), Shanghai Composite (+1.3%) and Hang Seng (+1.2%) rising.

9. Today is a quiet day for US earnings. In the UK, Worldpay reports its earnings.

10. There is a lot of data on the docket today.Data on housing starts and building permits will be released this morning.

