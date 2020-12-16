Associated Press





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Loop Industries fell 22% on a Hindenburg report. The short-seller blasted Loop’s independent review of its patented plastic-recycling technology.

2. Top equity fund exceeds $US1 trillion in assets. Vanguard, the world’s largest issuer of mutual funds, has had a doubly historic year.

3. Key technical levels to watch in 2021.Bank of America outlined two critical levels stock market investors should have their eye on next year.

4. David Solomon is concerned about stock-market euphoria. The Goldman Sachs CEO is worried about markets being driven by retail investors buying into IPOs.

5. Apple sees market value grow $US88 billion. The company’s stock leapt following a report that iPhone production will ramp up in the first half of 2021.

6. Global stocks are up. US futures rose 0.3%. European indices were up between 0.7% and 1.6%. Asian indices rose as much as 0.9%.

7. On the data docket. MBA mortgage applications and US retail sales are due.

8. Bank of America identified vaccine manufacturers, deliverers, and distributors set to outperform. The firm recommends these 10 stocks it says will be clear winners. 9. The Brexit ‘midnight hour’ is approaching. We spoke to 7 fund managers and market strategists about what they think, and how they’re preparing.

10. Meet two money managers who doubled their portfolio by buying Moderna early. Garvin Jabusch and Jeremy Deems share 3 other biotech stocks poised to solve future outbreaks.

