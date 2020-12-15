Reuters/Lucas Jackson





Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.







For the biggest stories in politics, sign up here for 10 Things in Politics You Need to Know Today– launching soon!



Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. US and European stocks are up. See what markets are doing today.

2. UK unemployment rate hits its highest since 2016. The number of people unemployed in the three months to October rose by 241,000, taking the jobless rate to 4.9%.

3. Fed meet could shed light on key relief measures. One possibility is that the committee avoids offering new guidance and keeps markets guessing until 2021.

4. The S&P 500 could soar 18% in 2021. Oppenheimer is the latest on Wall Street to initiate a double-digit 2021 year-end price target for the US index.

5. JPMorgan rolls out a supercharged tech trade. The investment product that allows clients to augment their bets on high-flying tech stocks.

6. Charlie Munger’s best quotes from a recent interview. Warren Buffett’s right-hand man discussed the ‘frenzy’ in stocks, technological shifts, and what makes a great investor.

7. On the data docket. The US import and export price indexes are due.

8. Value investor Barbara Ann Bernard explains Warren Buffett’s unique appeal. In an interview, she also explained why tech stocks have soared and highlighted opportunities for bargain hunters.

9. Jeremy Grantham’s heir apparent Ben Inker breaks down GMO’s investing approach. He explains how the firm plans to profit from the ‘bubble’ in growth stocks by reviving a successful dot-com-era strategy.

10. Outlook from an investor who got in early on Amazon and Alphabet. Christopher Rossbach of J. Stern & Co. explains why he thinks Big Tech investors shouldn’t fear regulation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.