Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks rise on US stimulus, vaccine rollout. See what markets are doing today.

2. Pound soars in relief rally. Sterling’s strength is set to continue after an extension to Brexit talks suggest there is plenty of room for volatility in the near-term.

3. Affirm joins Roblox in delaying planned 2020 IPO. The point-of-sale lender’s decision to postpone its IPO comes after Roblox delayed its own IPO until next year to seek a higher price.

4. Peloton is one of six firms to be added to Nasdaq 100. The annual year-end shake up to the technology-heavy index will result in the removal of 6 companies and the addition of 6 others.

5. Airbnb’s market debut left its CEO speechless. This stunning chart perfectly encapsulates the ongoing IPO-market frenzy.

6. Mohamed El-Erian warns of ‘vicious’ economic slowdown. The only thing that will break that cycle, according to the famed economist? Policy efforts.

7. On the data docket. The US 3-month and 6-month bill auctions are due.

8. JPMorgan unveils its ‘most compelling’ stocks to own in 2021. The firm details why each of these 50 picks will be a top performer next year.

9. An equity chief studied 100 years of market history to pinpoint the stock-market level that would confirm a bubble. Stifel’s Barry Bannister unpacks reveals the crucial threshold â€” and discusses what’s at stake.

10. We asked 10 Wall Street investors, strategists, and finance executives for the best books they read in 2020.Here are their top picks, and why they recommend them.

