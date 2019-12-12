Getty

Here is what you need to know.

1. UK voters go to the polls today for an incredibly uncertain election which will decide the fate of Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting to secure a majority for his Brexit plan with Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn promising a radical new agenda.

2. Saudi Aramco rallies again, reaching a $US2 trillion valuation on its second day of trading. Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had been seeking a $US2 trillion valuation to fuel plans to diversify the Saudi economy. Aramco’s stock rallied 8.2% on Thursday after a 10% surge on its first day of trading Wednesday.

3. Goldman Sachs employees want to cancel a Nikki Haley interview after her Confederate flag comments. They asked the bank’s president to scrap an event with the former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador after she didn’t denounce the flag’s fans.

4. Short gold, hedge the US election, and buy equities – here are JPMorgan’s top trading themes for 2020. “Our risk-on stance is supported by the improvement in growth indicators over the past couple of months,” JPMorgan strategists said.

5. $US200 million finance startup Curve faces complaints from customers who say they were handed corporate cards without knowing and ended up with extra charges. Curve has been handing out business accounts without warning. Customers have complained about a ‘lack of transparency’.

6. Delta predicts 2020 profit growth.Its CEO says more people turning to air travel.

7. The CEO of $US24 billion Adyen oversaw Europe’s most successful recent tech IPO. Here’s why he’s still hiring builders and not optimizers.

8. Stocks are quiet on Thursday. US futures underlying the Dow (flat), S&P 500 (flat) and the Nasdaq (+0.1%) are muted. European stocks are rising marginally with the DAX (+0.1%) and the Euro Stoxx 50 (+0.1%) up. Asian stocks closed mixed with the Nikkei (+0.1%) and Hang Seng (+1.3%) rising but the Shanghai Composite (-0.3%) fell.

9. Today is a bumper earnings day. Adobe and Costco are the highlights.

10. There is a stack of data on the docket today.Producer price index data and jobless claims are the key pieces.

