Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. European shares rise ahead of more ECB stimulus. See what markets are doing today.

2. Airbnb prices IPO at $US68 per share. The final price came in well above its previously expected range, and allows the home-rental firm to raise $US3.5 billion.

3. S&P Global drops 21 Chinese firms from benchmarks. The decision complies with an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that limits US investment in some Chinese firms.

4. The UK economy almost ground to a halt in October. Gross domestic product slowed from 1.1% in September to only 0.4% in October, before another lockdown came into force.

5. Tesla could surge another 10%. Here’s why a technical analyst said a recovery in momentum stocks will drive the EV-maker’s shares higher.

6. Earnings expected. Oracle, Broadcom, Costco, and Lululemon are highlights.

7. On the data docket. US jobless claims and consumer confidence are due.

8. We interviewed the top 9 best-performing fund managers of 2020. They told us how they crushed the chaotic market this year, and shared their biggest bets for 2021.

9. Emmet Pepper grew his accounts from $US30,000 to $US70 million+ in just 10 years. He explains how he spotted early opportunities in Tesla, Facebook, and the COVID-19 market crash.

10. Morgan Stanley warns the stock market’s economic-recovery trade may soon be over. Here are 4 strategies the firm recommends for finding the returns that still exist.

