Scott Olson/Getty





Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.







For the biggest stories in politics, sign up here for 10 Things in Politics You Need to Know Today– launching soon!



Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global equities kick off December with a rally. See what markets are doing today.

2. Chinese automaker Kandi plunges after scathing short-seller report. Hindenburg Research accused the company of faking sales to raise $US160 million from US investors.

3. China’s factory activity hits quickest expansion in 10 years. Manufacturing firms in China responded to an improvement in domestic demand, as growth in new export work was not as pronounced.

4. The Labour Department reported false counts of jobless benefits. Inconsistent state data, claims backlogs, and potential fraud in the benefits system resulted in flawed jobless-claims data, a government watchdog said.

5. Nikola’s 25% dive is a good buying opportunity, JPMorgan says. The EV-maker’s revised deal with General Motors represents a bullish development for investors.

6. Stocks could pull back up to 7% before the end of 2020. But investors should buy the dip as the economy is set to recover in 2021, BNY Mellon’s Liz Young said.

7. Earnings expected. Salesforce and NetApp are highlights.

8. On the data docket. Speeches from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Fed Governor Lael Brainard are due.

9. Cheap stocks just had their best month ever. Why their outperformance is bound to continue over the next 4 to 5 years â€” and 2 bargain stocks to buy to capitalise on the trend.

10. RBC knows which stocks are poised to outperform as a COVID-19 vaccine nears. The firm has pinpointed 10 picks built to ride an economic recovery higher.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.