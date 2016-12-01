Here is what you need to know.

Bonds had a terrible November. Global bonds lost $1.4 trillion of value in November as they suffered through their worst month since at least 1990, Bloomberg reports. The sell off is continuing on the first day of December with the US 10-year yield up another 3 basis points at 2.41%, its highest since July 2015.

Oil is extending its OPEC gains. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is higher by 1.5% at $52.60 per barrel after OPEC agreed to its first production cut in 8 years at Wednesday’s meeting. The energy component is up almost 14% since Tuesday’s close.

European manufacturing hit its best level since January 2014. Final Eurozone Manufacturing PMI printed 53.7 in November thanks to strong readings from the Neatherlands and Austria, data from IHS Markit showed. The euro is stronger by 0.3% at 1.0625 against the dollar.

Goldman Sachs is trading at its best level since the financial crisis.Shares of the investment bank ended Wednesday at $219.29, their highest since the end of 2007. Goldman has gained about 36% since August 31.

CME Group had a record-setting month. Volatility in response to the election produced three of the 10 busiest days in exchange history and average daily volume of about 20 million contracts, up 45% from a year ago, Reuters says.

FitBit is nearing a deal for Pebble. The deal is expected to be worth somewhere between $34 million and $40 million, according to VentureBeat. That’s far less than the $58 million investors have poured into the company over the years.

Steve Cohen settled an old insider trading case. Billionaire Steve Cohen has agreed to pay $135 million to settle a lawsuit filed by shareholders of Elan Corp, who said they lost money as a result of his insider trading in the company’s stock during his hedge fund days at SAC Capital, Reuters reports.

Stock markets around the world trade mixed. Japan’s Nikkei (+1.1%) outperformed in Asia and Britain’s FTSE (-1.2%) lags in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,197.

Earnings reports trickle out. Dollar General and Kroger report ahead of the opening bell while Smith & Wesson releases its quarterly results after markets close.

US economic data flows. Initial jobless claims will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET and before Markit US Manufacturing PMI and ISM Manufacturing are released at 9:45 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET, respectively.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.