Brendan McDermid/Reuters





Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. China exports jump a surprise 7.2% in July driven by rising demand for medical supplies, despite Trump’s ‘tech grenade’. China posted an unexpectedly strong 7.2% jump in exports for July, driven by demand for medical supplies and automobiles, according to data released by the country’s customs authority on Friday.

2. Hong Kong’s rich are moving gold out of the country on fears of what China’s draconian law may do to its autonomy. Investors are flocking into gold to avoid missing out on its biggest rally of all time. But in the meantime, wealthy investors in Hong Kong are moving their gold out of the country, because of their concerns over China’s draconian law.

3. Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock over the past 3 months isn’t Apple or Amazon. It’s a luxury furniture company. Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock over the past three months isn’t Apple or Amazon, even though shares of both tech titans surged to all-time highs this week

4. Investors are piling into socially responsible ETFs at an unprecedented rate – and Morgan Stanley says these 4 stocks are best-positioned to profit from the trend. As the awareness about the effects of climate change grows, investors are increasingly choosing to put their money into sustainable firms.

5. These 16 global stocks have at least 20% upside in the next year – and they will continue to thrive as COVID-19 accelerates a crucial technological shift, UBS says. You know the story: There’s an e-commerce and work-from-home revolution happening, and it’s sending certain types of tech stocks skyward.

6. Tom Marsico’s global fund has crushed its benchmark for 13 years – and returned 28 times its peers in 2020. Here’s what he’s been buying, and the beaten-down stocks he plans to grab after the pandemic. Knowing what you want and knowing what you don’t want can be equally important.

7. After months of fighting with Apple, Facebook is finally launching its gaming app on iOS – without any games.Facebook has just launched its Facebook Gaming app on iOS after months of wrangling with Apple, with just one small catch – the app won’t contain any games.

8. Stocks are down. European stocks are broadly unchanged, Asian stocks closed mostly lower and US futures are pointing to a decline of around -0.4% at the open.

9. Earnings coming in: Dish Network Corp and Bridgestone Corp 2Q 20 earnings are due.

10. On the economic front: US Unemployment Rate and Canada’s Net Change in Employment are due.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.