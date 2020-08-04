Richard Drew/AP Photo New York Stock Exchange Floor Governor Brendan Connolly, left, works with traders Peter Tuchman, John Panin and Sal Suarino, second left to right, on the floor of the NYSE, March 9, 2020.





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Oil giant BP swings to a $US17 billion loss and slashes its dividend for the first time in a decade as coronavirus turns the energy sector upside down. BP had not cut its dividend since the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010.

2. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is allowed to double its Bank of America stake to almost 25%. A spokesperson for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond told Business Insider this week that the famed investor can continue his BoA buying spree.

3. A small London trading house reportedly made $US500m on oil’s historic plunge below zero. Oil prices turned negative more than three months ago leaving traders scratching their heads across both sides of the Atlantic, but for London-based Vega Capital London, the crash landed them a jackpot, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

4. Wells Fargo lays out a plausible scenario where the Fed becomes insolvent – and breaks down the catastrophic effect that would have on the bank’s ability to handle future crises. The Federal Reserve’s solvency risk is not something that investors worry about a lot, if they do at all.

6. A Wall Street quant chief breaks down why a COVID-19 vaccine is not the silver bullet investors have been hoping for – and warns another stock-market meltdown is likely. Stocks are recovering from their coronavirus-induced losses so quickly that even several of the world’s biggest investors are being proven wrong.

5. These 16 global stocks have at least 20% upside in the next year – and they will continue to thrive as COVID-19 accelerates a crucial technological shift, UBS says.You know the story: There’s an e-commerce and work-from-home revolution happening, and it’s sending certain types of tech stocks skyward.

7. The CEO of TikTok’s parent firm says Trump’s ‘real objective’ is to ban TikTok, not force a sale to Microsoft. TikTok’s owner seems convinced the Trump administration is trying to kill the app altogether, rather than force a sale to a US company.

8. Stocks are mixed and quiet. Most Eurpean stocks are slightly down, Asian stocks are up. US futures are pointing to a decline of around 0.3% for the three major indexes at the open.

9. Earnings coming in: Walt Disney’s third quarter and Monster Beverage’s second quarter earnings are due.

10. On the economic front: US Redbook Index and API Weekly Crude Oil Stock are coming in.

