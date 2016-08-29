Here is what you need to know.

Fed rate hike probabilities are moving up. Following Friday’s speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen, the market is pricing in a 42% chance of a September rate hike and a 64.7% probability of a rate hike by the end of the year.

ISIS appears to be in dire financial straits. Aside from reducing salaries of its fighters by 50%, the terrorist group has raised taxes and stopped paying benefits, Adam J. Szubin, the acting under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence at the US Treasury Department told the CTC Sentinel.

Carl Icahn says Bill Ackman has a ‘Herbalife obsession.’ In a statement released late Friday, Icahn said Ackman had no right to go on CNBC and tell the world what he [Icahn] was thinking and that in fact he has upped his Herbalife stake by 2.3 million shares, not been looking to reduce it.

Jim Rogers likes North Korea’s currency. In one of his boldest calls yet, the famed investor told Real Vision TV, If we all bought North Korea’s currency, “We’d all be rich someday.”

Caesars must face $11 billion of bondholder lawsuits. Following the decision, a company spokesman said the ruling puts its reorganization plan “at serious risk.”

A Chinese automaker owned by Warren Buffett is having a big year. BYD Co. reported a profit of 2.3 billion yuan, a 384 per cent increase compared to a year ago.

The SEC paid a BHP Billiton whistleblower $3.75 million. The award was granted for giving “detailed information in an investigation into alleged bribery of Asian and African officials,” Reuters reports, citing the Australian Financial Review.

Stock markets around the world are mixed. Japan’s Nikkei (+2.3%) led the gains in Asia and France’s CAC (-1.1%) paces the losses in Europe. S&P 500 futures are down 1.00 points at 2,167.50.

Earnings reports trickle out. Catalent and Phibro Animal Health will report after markets close.

US economic data flows. Personal income and spending will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET and Dallas Fed Manufacturing will cross the wires at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is down 2 basis points at 1.61%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.