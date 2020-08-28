Peter Morgan/Reuters





Here's what you need to know before markets open.

1. The US economy needs more stimulus to slash the risk of a ‘double dip’ recession, former Fed official says. Fiscal policy will be key as there’s limited scope to lower interest rates or ramp up asset purchases, ex-Atlanta Fed president Dennis Lockhart said.

2. Hertz is seeking a $US1.5 billion bankruptcy loan after regulators blocked its controversial $US500 million share sale, report says. The car-rental giant and former day-trader darling reportedly asked its current lenders and potential outside investors for fresh financing this week.

3. MORGAN STANLEY: Buy these 12 underappreciated stocks that offer strong profit growth and are due for a surge. Michael Wilson, the bank’s chief US equity strategist, found the group by tracking five years of price and profit data for 1,500 companies.

4. Chris Mayer wrote the book on how to make 100 times your money with a single stock. He gives an in-depth assessment of the latest company that ‘checks all my boxes.’ The portfolio manager broke down the company’s financial performance over the past 10 years to demonstrate the stock’s attractiveness.

5. Bank of America shares a trading strategy designed to boost returns from a ‘potential blow-off’ rally in Apple’s stock as it surges past big-tech peers. The bank’s derivatives strategists recommend an options trade.

6. Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is resigning, citing a chronic health problem. The world leader pledged to revive growth with his “Abenomics” mix of hyper-easy monetary policy, fiscal spending and reforms.

7. Walmart reportedly tried to become TikTok’s majority owner by teaming up with Alphabet and SoftBank before the Trump administration nixed the idea. US officials are said to want a tech company to lead the deal so that it can effectively secure TikTok’s data.

8. Global stocks are mixed.Germany’s DAX is down 0.2% while Britain’s FTSE 100 is up 0.1%. Japan’s Nikkei slid 1.4%, while China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.6%. US stock futures are in the green.

9. There’s a wave of overseas earnings. Bank of China and Russian chemicals group Acron are two highlights.

10. Economic insights are coming. Look out for Jackson Hole speeches and consumer spending data.

