Richard Drew/AP Photo New York Stock Exchange Floor Governor Brendan Connolly, left, works with traders Peter Tuchman, John Panin and Sal Suarino, second left to right, on the floor of the NYSE, March 9, 2020.





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks tick higher after ‘constructive’ US-China trade talks conclude and investors pin hopes on early development of a vaccine. Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.4% on the day, while in Europe the Stoxx 50 is up 0.8%, and in the US, futures are pointing towards a positive open for the Dow Jones and S&P 500. The Nasdaq is set to slip a little.

2. Airbnb IPO could be the ‘steal of the century’ if people keep switching from hotels to homes, Jim Cramer says. Airbnb raised some eyebrows when it filed to go public last week, even as the pandemic continues to discourage global travel and depress demand on the home-sharing platform.

3. UBS analysed how 900 stocks perform on positive COVID-19 vaccine news days – and concluded that these 17 are poised to jump at least 9% on the next cycle of encouraging headlines. There has been a lot of speculation on Wall Street around what the discovery of a successful COVID-19 vaccine would mean for markets.

4. Morgan Stanley breaks down 3 reasons stocks could be headed for a short-term correction as the market gets dragged higher by a few big winners. It is no longer news to investors that the stock market’s returns are dominated by a handful of technology behemoths.

5. TikTok is arguing the Trump administration shouldn’t treat it like Huawei because it poses less of a theoretical threat than telecoms providers. TikTok on Monday filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over President Trump’s attempts to ban it in the US.

6. Apple and Tesla’s stocks have more ‘magic in the tank’ under the leadership of Tim Cook and Elon Musk, despite upcoming stock splits, Jim Cramer says. “They’re both stocks – and in the end, stocks can break your heart – but if Elon Musk and Tim Cook continue to execute, I bet their long-term trajectory is up.”

7. As uncertainty threatens US growth, Fed seeks more firepower. A year ago, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned fellow central bankers of the significant risks posed by trade policy uncertainty, and the lack of precedents for monetary policy in the face of those unknowns.

8. Alibaba’s Ant Group files for blockbuster dual listing in Hong Kong, Shanghai. Ant’s initial public offering would be the first simultaneous listing in Hong Kong and the year-old STAR Market, and help both bourses boost their status as capital market centres.

9. Earnings coming in. Salesforce and Autodesk Q2 2021 earnings are coming in.

10. On the economic front. US API Weekly Crude Oil stock and Canada BoC’s Schembri speech is due.

