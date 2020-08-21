Richard Drew/AP Photo New York Stock Exchange Floor Governor Brendan Connolly, left, works with traders Peter Tuchman, John Panin and Sal Suarino, second left to right, on the floor of the NYSE, March 9, 2020.





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. The UK’s national debt tops £2 trillion, and passes 100% of the country’s GDP for the first time in over 50 years. The UK’s government debt has exceeded £2 trillion ($US2.6 trillion) for the first time in history, according to data released by the country’s national statistics authority on Friday.

2. Jim Cramer says the S&P 500 is like a patch of grass. It looks great from afar, but when you get closer, it’s covered in weeds. The S&P 500 has soared since touching March lows, but for Jim Cramer the index still has more losers than winners.

3. Warren Buffett kicked himself for not inventing Airbnb, which filed to go public this week: ‘I wish I’d thought of it’. Warren Buffett may have mixed feelings about Airbnb filing to go public this week, as he kicked himself for not coming up with the business after first meeting CEO Brian Chesky years ago.

4. Chinese citizens moved $US50 billion of cryptocurrency out of the country in the past year to skirt foreign currency rules, a report says. Chainalysis said historically wealthy citizens have gotten around this through foreign investments in real estate and other assets, but that crypto is now picking up the slack.

5. JPMorgan pinpoints the triggers for a bond sell-off that can cause unusually large losses in everything from stocks to gold – and lays out how to be ready for it. Against all odds, stocks are in a bull market again. Does that mean that after a generation, bonds are headed for a bear market?

6. MORGAN STANLEY: Buy these 22 stocks that are slashing costs as sales take a hit from COVID-19 – putting them in position to smash the market as the economic recovery continues. Morgan Stanley Chief US Equity Strategist Mike Wilson has consistently taken a relatively bullish stance on how the US economy, and in turn equity markets, will perform over the next couple of years.

7. Stock-market wizard William O’Neil famously turned $US5,000 into $US200,000 in just a few years. Here’s the 7-part model he uses to sniff out winning stocks. “I went through the same process that most people do. I subscribed to a few investment letters and most of them didn’t do too well.”

8. Stocks are mixed. European stocks are down a little between 0.1% and 0.4%. Asian stocks were up between 0.5% and 1.3%. Futures underlying the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones are pointing to a lower open of around 0.3%.

9. Earnings coming in. Kingspan Group and Zijin Mining Group Q2 20 earnings are coming in.

10. On the economic front. US Markit Services PMI and Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count are due.

