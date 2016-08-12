Here is what you need to know.

The stock market did something it hasn’t done since December 31, 1999. All three of the major averages closed at record highs on Thursday, something they hadn’t all done on the same day since the last millennium, according to Bespoke Investment Group. While history doesn’t always repeat itself, it’s worth mentioning all three topped out within a couple of months and a massive economic recession developed soon thereafter.

Euro area GDP was in-line. The euro area grew 0.3% in the second quarter, according to Eurostat’s flash estimate, matching estimates. The region saw a slowdown from the first quarter, which experienced growth of 0.6%. Germany’s economy posted growth of 0.4% while Italy’s came in at 0.0%. The euro is up 0.2% at 1.1155.

Chinese data was awful. July retail sales rose 10.2%, missing the 10.5% that was expected and well below June’s reading of 10.6%. Meanwhile, industrial production came in at up 6.0% versus expectations of a 6.1% print. Completing the trio of disappointing figures was fixed asset investment, which grew 8.1% compared to the 8.8% that economists had forecast.

There’s a bank in Germany charging negatives rates for retail depositors. Raiffeisenbank Gmund is charging depositors a custody charge of 0.4% on deposit accounts over 100,000 euros ($111,500.00), according to Reuters. “We have written to all large depositors and recommended that they think things over. If you don’t create an incentive to change things then things don’t change,” Josef Paul said.

The robots are coming for your jobs. A Morgan Stanley note says 47% of US jobs could be automated over the next two decades. According to the data, loan officers (98%) have the highest probability of seeing their job automated while elementary school teachers and physicians and doctors (0.4%) have the lowest probability.

Nordstrom posts a big earnings beat. The retailer earned $0.67 per share, well ahead of the $0.57 that Wall Street was expecting. Sales slid 1.2%, but that was better than the 2.6% drop that analysts were looking for. “Over the past several quarters, our team has been actively addressing our inventory, expense and capital, and in the second quarter, made substantial progress by bringing down inventory in-line with sales,” president Blake Nordstrom said on the earnings call.

San Jose is the first city where the median home costs over $1 million. Data released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday shows the median home in San Jose is worth $1.085 million. Nationwide, the average price of a single family home is up 4.9% versus last year to $240,700.

Stock markets around the world are mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite (+1.6%) led in Asia and Germany’s DAX (-0.2%) lags in Europe. S&P 500 futures are up 1.75 points at 2183.50.

Earnings reports trickle out. J.C. Penney reports ahead of the opening bell.

US economic data flows. Retail sales will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET and University of Michigan consumer sentiment will cross the wires at 10 a.m. Data concludes for the week with the Baker Hughes rig count at 1 p.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is down 2 basis points at 1.54%.

