Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading with the Bombay Stock Exchange down 1.15 per cent to a seven-month low. The BSE surged almost 128 points, before tumbling 211 points. Europe is rallying and U.S. futures are modestly higher.

Ron Johnson was ousted as JC Penney CEO. Shares of the company initially surged 11 per cent after hours, but soon tumbled nearly 8 per cent. Mike Ullman, the former CEO of the company will act as interim CEO. How Ron Johnson made JC Penney even worse >

Chinese consumer prices climbed 2.1 per cent year-over-year in March, below expectations for a 2.5 per cent rise. Meanwhile, producer prices were up 1.9 per cent, in line with expectations. Pork prices are falling in the world’s largest pork market >

Alcoa reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share, beating expectations of $0.08 per share. Revenue of $5.83 billion missed expectations of $5.88 billion.

German exports fell a seasonally adjusted 1.5 per cent month-over-month in February. This was more than expectations for a 0.3 per cent decline. Imports fell 3.8 per cent, and the trade surplus widened to €16.8 billion.

North Korea has warned that the Korean peninsula is heading for a “thermonuclear war” and has asked foreigners in South Korea to consider evacuating. North Korea’s Asia-Pacific Peace Committee issued the warning and blamed the “warmongering U.S.” and its “puppets” in South Korea that it says want to invade the North, according to the AFP.

17 companies led by Microsoft have filed an antitrust complaint against Google in Europe. The companies argue that Google is using unfair practices to keep a stronghold on internet usage on smartphones.

UK manufacturing climbed 0.8 per cent in month-over-month in February. This compared with a 1.9 per cent decline in January, and beat expectations for a 0.4 per cent rise.

Wholesale trade data for February is out at 10 a.m. ET. Consensus is for wholesale inventories to rise 0.5 per cent month-over-month. Follow the release at Business Insider >

French media conglomerate Lagardere has sold a 7.4 per cent stake in European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company N.V. (EADS). The company repurchased 1.6 per cent of its shares and the sale raised Lagardere €2.3 billion in all.

