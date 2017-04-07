Here is what you need to know.

The US strikes Syria. The US launched 59 cruise missiles on Shayrat airfield and nearby military infrastructure controlled by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in response to Monday’s chemical attack.

It’s jobs day in America. The US economy is expected to have added 180,000 nonfarm jobs during March as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%, according to the Bloomberg consensus. The report will cross the wires at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Markets are pricing in a June rate hike. World interest rate probability data provided by Bloomberg shows a 66.5% chance the Fed hikes in June or sooner.

Global markets trim their losses. The missile strikes in Syria pushed S&P 500 futures down 0.5%, but they have bounced back with the S&P 500 now set to open down 0.1% at 2,355. Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei (+0.4%) led the way in Asia and Britain’s FTSE (+0.1%) clings to a gain.

Gold hits a 5-month high. The precious metal is up 1.1% at $US1,265 an ounce, its best since November.

Oil spikes. West Texas Intermediate crude oil spiked to a high of $US52.94 a barrel in overnight trade, putting in a one-month high. Currently, WTI is higher by 1.4% at $US52.40.

Here comes Okta. Cloud security and identity management software developer Okta priced its initial public offering on Thursday evening at $US17 per share, giving it a valuation of $US1.54 billion. Okta will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker ‘OKTA.’

Samsung had a blockbuster quarter. The electronics giant said first-quarter operating profit was probably 9.9 trillion won ($US8.8 billion), its best quarterly profit in more than three years, thanks to strong demand for memory chips.

2 men are facing insider trading charges linked to Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye. The US Securities and Exchange Commission won a court order freezing assets of Lawrence Cluff and Roger Shaoul after they made more than $US925,000 on Mobileye stock and options trades that were made in the weeks leading up to the $US15 billion merger, Reuters says, citing a copy of the complaint.

US economic data flows. Aside from the jobs report and all of the data that goes along with it, wholesale inventories and consumer credit will be released at 10 a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET, respectively.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.