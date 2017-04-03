Here is what you need to know.

Euro area unemployment hits an 8-year low. The region’s unemployment rate fell to 9.5% in February, its lowest print since May 2009, according to Eurostat data released on Monday.

Japan’s big manufacturers are gaining momentum. Japan’s Tankan survey ticked up to +12 in the first quarter, its highest reading since the fourth quarter of December 2015, data released by the Bank of Japan showed.

UK manufacturing slips. Manufacturing PMI slipped to 54.2 in March from February’s 54.5, according IHS Markit.

Apple led the Dow in the first quarter. The iPhone maker gained about 24% in the first quarter, tops in the Dow Jones industrial average. Visa was the second best-performing Dow component in the quarter, gaining 14%.

Tesla deliveries hit a record. The electric car maker said deliveries in the first quarter surged 69% versus a year ago to a quarterly record 25,000 vehicles.

Toshiba is probably going to postpone its earnings for a third time. The embattled conglomerate is likely to miss its April 11 earnings deadline due to questions from its auditor, Price WaterhouseCoopers Aarata, regarding its fiscal year 2016. Shares were down as much as 9.4% in Tokyo.

Oracle never considered buying Accenture. “The Accenture rumour is completely untrue, ” Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger told Business Insider. “Never even considered it. Completely made up.”

Stock markets around the world are higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (+0.6%) was the leader in Asia and Germany’s DAX (+0.4%) is out front in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open up 0.1% near 2,365.

Fed speak is moderate. New York’s Dudley (10:30 a.m. ET) and Philadelphia’s Harker (3 p.m. ET) take the mic on Monday.

US economic data flows. Markit manufacturing PMI and ISM manufacturing will cross the wires at 9:45 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET, respectively. The US 10-year yield is little changed at 2.39%.

