Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading with the Shanghai Composite up 0.6 per cent, the first gain in three sessions. This was driven by property developers and insurers. Europe is selling off and U.S. futures are rallying.

3 people, including an eight-year old died, and another 140 were injured by two explosions at the finish line of the Boston Marathon yesterday. President Obama said those responsible will “feel the full weight of justice”. FBI agents reportedly searched an apartment in the suburb of Revere but it isn’t clear if this was tied to the explosions. The investigation into the blasts is ongoing. The FBI will host a press conference at 9:30 a.m. ET. Horrifying images from the Boston Marathon explosions >

In earnings news, Blackrock beat expectations when it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $3.65 per share, against consensus of $3.57 per share. Earnings per share were up 16% from a year ago.

Goldman Sachs is expected to report Q1 earnings of $3.88 per share, and Johnson & Johnson is expected to report earnings of $1.40 per share. Yahoo is expected to report earnings of $0.24 per share after the bell.

Gold prices are slightly higher today after posting their biggest one day fall yesterday. The sell-off was said to be driven by concerns about Cyprus being forced to sell its gold reserves and the impact this could have on other European countries. Jim Rogers: Gold could go as low as $1,200 >

Consumer prices and housing starts for March are out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consensus is for core CPI to rise 0.2% month-over-month (mum) and for housing starts to rise an annualized level of 930,000. Follow the release at Business Insider >

Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment plunged to 36.3 in April, more than expectations of a decline to 42. This is down from 48.5 the previous month. This is however the third highest level in the last 24 months. How Portugal became a horrific economic mess >

The digital currency, Bitcoin, that surged to over $260 last week, fell below $57 today.

Industrial production for March is out at 9:15 a.m. ET. Consensus is for production to rise 0.2% mum and for manufacturing to rise 0.1% mum.Follow the release at Business Insider >

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake has struck Iran. The tremors have been felt in several other countries. The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System reports that the quake hit 10 miles below ground. 300,000 people are within 60 miles of the epicentre.

