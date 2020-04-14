Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

Goldman Sachs says advanced economies will shrink by 35% in the second quarter but job losses are ‘temporary’. “Emerging economies will need a lot more help from the rich world,” Goldman’s chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote.

The US government is emulating Warren Buffett in its airline bailouts, and could join him as a shareholder in the ‘big 4’ carriers. The Treasury is demanding warrants in exchange for aid, which it could convert into stock in the airlines.

SoftBank warns of a $US17 billion loss at its Vision Fund. CEO Masayoshi Son blamed a “deteriorating market environment.”

Trump said Apple and Google’s COVID-19 tracing tech posed ‘big constitutional problems’. Google and Apple have partnered to create a contact-tracing system to detect the spread of coronavirus.

70 coronavirus vaccines are in the works globally, and trials are moving forward at an unprecedented speed. Three drugmakers – CanSino, Moderna, and Inovio – are already running human trials.

Turkish Airlines extends flight cancellations until May 20. Domestic flights will remain suspended until April 20.

Futures rise on China trade data; focus on corporate results. Analysts expect a 10.2% slide in first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 firms.

Stocks are mostly up. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 1.5%, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.8%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.5%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.6%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6%, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 3.1%. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rose between 1% and 1.3%.

Quarterly earnings are coming in. JPMorgan Chase and Delta Air Lines are two highlights.