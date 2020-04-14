10 things you need to know before the opening bell

  1. Goldman Sachs says advanced economies will shrink by 35% in the second quarter but job losses are ‘temporary’. “Emerging economies will need a lot more help from the rich world,” Goldman’s chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote.

  2. The US government is emulating Warren Buffett in its airline bailouts, and could join him as a shareholder in the ‘big 4’ carriers. The Treasury is demanding warrants in exchange for aid, which it could convert into stock in the airlines.

  3. SoftBank warns of a $US17 billion loss at its Vision Fund. CEO Masayoshi Son blamed a “deteriorating market environment.”

  4. Trump said Apple and Google’s COVID-19 tracing tech posed ‘big constitutional problems’. Google and Apple have partnered to create a contact-tracing system to detect the spread of coronavirus.

  5. 70 coronavirus vaccines are in the works globally, and trials are moving forward at an unprecedented speed. Three drugmakers – CanSino, Moderna, and Inovio – are already running human trials.

  6. Turkish Airlines extends flight cancellations until May 20. Domestic flights will remain suspended until April 20.

  7. Futures rise on China trade data; focus on corporate results. Analysts expect a 10.2% slide in first-quarter earnings for S&P 500 firms.

  8. Stocks are mostly up. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 1.5%, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.8%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 0.5%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.6%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.6%, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 3.1%. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rose between 1% and 1.3%.

  9. Quarterly earnings are coming in. JPMorgan Chase and Delta Air Lines are two highlights.

  10. Economic data is due today. Import and export price data and CFTC oil net positions are expected.

