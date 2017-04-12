Here is what you need to know.

The WTO says there’s ‘deep uncertainty.’ The World Trade Organisation says world trade will grow 2.4% in 2017, but that ‘deep uncertainty” coming mostly from the political front, will reign.

China’s inflation remains weak. Consumer prices in China rose 0.9% year-over-year in March, missing the 1% gain that economists were anticipating. Food prices climbed 4.4% versus a year ago while non-food inflation fell by 2.3%, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Wage growth is slowing in the UK. Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, rose 2.2% in the three months to February, the lowest number since the immediate aftermath of the referendum last June, according to data released by the Office for National Statistics.

Oil is on track for a 5th straight day of gains. West Texas Intermediate crude oil trades up 0.6% near $US53.75 a barrel.

US authorities are getting involved in the investigation of Barclays’ CEO. The US Department of Justice has joined the investigation into attempts made by Barclays’ CEO and other senior executives to unmask a whistleblower, the Financial Times says.

Amazon almost made a bid for Whole Foods. The e-commerce giant considered making a bid for Whole Foods last fall, a personal familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Snapchat says it has ‘nothing to hide.’ The social media company is being accused by a former employee of falsifying its growth metrics. Anthony Pompliano filed a lawsuit against the company in January, accusing Snapchat of firing him after raising the issue with senior leadership.

Stock markets around the world are mixed. Japan’s Nikkei (-1%) trailed in Asia and Germany’s DAX (+0.1%) clings to a gain in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,354.

Earnings reports trickle out. Delta Air Lines releases its quarterly results ahead of the opening bell.

US economic data is light. Import and export prices will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is up 1 basis point at 2.30%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.