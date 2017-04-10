Here is what you need to know.

A fourth candidate is being overlooked in the French election. The latest Kantar Sofres poll published late Sunday shows far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon at 18% for the first round, just one point behind Republican Francois Fillon, Bloomberg says. Independent Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen are tied at 24%.

The Bank of England has been caught in the middle of the Libor fixing scandal. A secret recording from 2008 shows one banker claiming the BOE was pressuring commercial banks to keep Libor rates low, the BBC says.

Oil is at a 1-month high. West Texas Intermediate crude oil trades up 0.6% at $US52.56 a barrel, its highest since April 7.

Barclays’ CEO is under investigation for trying to unmask a whistleblower. Barclays’ Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority for trying to identify a whistleblower, Reuters reports, citing a Barclays statement.

Some Twitter execs received big paydays as the stock tanked. Twitter’s stock tanked 30% in 2016, but that didn’t stop COO Anthony Noto and former COO Adam Bain from raking in $US23.77 million and $US29.3 billion, respectively.

Mondelez might be looking for a new CEO. The maker of Oreo cookies and Trident gum has hired recruiter Heidrick & Struggles International to find a potential replacement for CEO Irene Rosenfeld amid pressure from activist investors, Reuters reports, citing the Wall Street Journal.

‘The Boss Baby’ wins the box office. DreamWorks Animation’s latest hit brought in $US26.3 million over the weekend, according to BoxOfficePro.com.

Stock markets around the world are mostly lower. France’s CAC (-0.7%) trails in Europe after China’s Shanghai Composite (-0.5%) lagged in Asia. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,356.

Fed speak is moderate. St. Louis’ James Bullard and Fed Chair Janet Yellen take the mic on Monday.

It’s a holiday-shortened week. US markets will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday.

