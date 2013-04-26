Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.



Markets in Asia were mostly lower in overnight trading. The Japanese Nikkei retreated 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite fell 1.0%. European markets are in the red across the board with Spain leading the charge lower, currently down 1.2%. In the United States, futures point to a negative open.

Japanese consumer prices (CPI) fell 0.9% year over year in March, highlighting the country’s ongoing struggle with deflation. Economists had predicted prices would fall 0.8% after a 0.7% decline in February. Consumer prices excluding food and energy fell 0.8%, right in line with expectations.

Following its policy meeting Friday, the Bank of Japan upped its inflation forecasts, projecting that it would hit its 2% inflation target within two years. The forecast relies on the assumption that the Japanese economy will grow above its potential and return to recovery in mid-2013. The yen strengthened significantly following the CPI release and has been unable to break back above 99 to the U.S. dollar this morning.

Equity mutual funds saw their first week of outflows since the stock market rally began in November 2012. $3.7 billion flowed out of equity mutual funds, while bond mutual funds took in $7.6 billion of investor money. Commodity funds were eviscerated following the sharp sell-off, losing 1.3% of total assets under management to redemptions this week. BofA Merrill Lynch strategist Michael Hartnett says the “mid-April plunge in gold prices [is] the most likely culprit for the first week of equity redemptions since November.”

Norway’s oil fund – the world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund – shifted further into stocks and out of bonds in the first quarter, increasing its weighting toward equities to 62.4% from 61.2%. The fund said its government bond holdings returned only 0.6%, making them the worst-performing part of its fixed income portfolio in Q1.

Amazon reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings ($0.18 versus $0.10) Thursday after the closing bell, but revenues came in light ($16.07 billion versus $16.14 billion). Operating income was $181 million versus analysts’ expectations for $96.8 million. The market reaction was muted in after-hours trading.

Starbucks announced earnings of $0.48 per share and revenues of $3.6 billion, right in line with analysts’ estimates. Same-store sales rose 7% in the U.S. and advanced 8% in the China/Asia-Pacific region, but fell 2% in Europe. However, the coffee giant offered earnings guidance for the coming quarter below analysts’ expectations.

Billionaire investor George Soros reported a 7.9% passive stake in embattled retailer JC Penney, according to an SEC filing made Thursday afternoon. Shares jumped 7.1% in after-hours trading on the news.

The first estimate for first quarter U.S. GDP is released at 8:30 AM ET. Economists expect the American economy to have expanded 3.0% in Q1 after growing only 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2012. Personal consumption growth is expected to have risen to 2.8% from Q4’s 1.8% growth rate.

The University of Michigan’s consumer confidence survey results for the month of April are due out at 9:55 AM. Economists predict the headline index will come in at 73.5 – above the flash estimate of 72.3 published two weeks ago, but below the March reading of 78.6. Follow the data LIVE on Business Insider >

BONUS: Jessica Alba described her experience wearing a double corset to lose weight as “brutal.”

