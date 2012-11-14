Photo:

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

Asian markets were higher in overnight trading, with the Nikkei up a slight 0.04 per cent and the Shanghai Composite rising 0.4 per cent. European markets are down across the board, with Italy and France down 0.7 per cent. In the United States, Dow futures are up 21 points and S&P 500 futures are up 3 points.

Japan has averted its own fiscal cliff after the government agreed to pass a budget bill that is analogous to raising its debt ceiling. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda also announced that he will dissolve parliament on Friday, November 16. This will trigger elections in the next 40 days that will see likely see a transition of power to the opposition party and give the country a seventh leader since 2006. Once Again, The Bank Of Japan Is Failing Massively >

China’s leadership transition is nearly complete after the Communist Party named the members of its Central Committee and formally ended the 18th Party Congress. The Central Committee will meet Thursday to announce who will be on the Politburo Standing Committee, an even smaller subset of powerful figures that comprise the country’s top leadership. Peter Orszag Identifies A Huge Impediment To Chinese Economic Growth >

Greece released another quarter of depressing GDP numbers, saying the economy shrank 7.2 per cent in Q3 from a year ago. This marks Greece’s deepest contraction yet and highlights the disconnect between reality and the government’s budget assumptions of a 6.5 per cent contraction. Greek Mayors Are Deciding To Disobey The Federal Government On Austerity >

Anti-austerity strikes and protests have spread across Europe today, engulfing Spain, Greece, Italy, and Portugal. organised by national unions, the international strikes mark the biggest coordinated display against austerity yet seen in Europe. Photos Of The Mass Austerity Protests Sweeping Across Europe >

U.K. jobless claims unexpectedly rose by 10,100, marking the fastest pickup in over a year. The jobless data put the Bank of England in a bind because they are also dealing with higher than expected inflation.

In its quarterly report today, the Bank of England downgraded its growth forecast for 2013 to around 1 per cent. Furthermore, it said it expects inflation will not come back down to the 2 per cent target rate until the sce ond half of 2013.

In his first move in fiscal cliff negotiations, President Obama is asking for $1.6 trillion in new taxes on the wealthy, twice what he proposed in 2011. The president is driving a hard line on the tax issue but has not discussed possible changes to programs like Social Security and Medicare. The Ultimate Guide To The Fiscal Cliff — Here’s What It Is, And What It Could Do To The Economy >

In the United States, monthly retail sales figures fell 0.3 per cent versus expectations of a 0.2 per cent drop, with sales ex-autos flat versus expectations of a 0.2 per cent rise. The Producer Price Index fell 0.2 per cent from last month versus expectations of a 0.2 per cent gain. Business inventories data are out at 10 AM ET, and economists expect a 0.6 per cent rise. Follow the releases LIVE on Money Game >

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its October FOMC meeting at 2:00 PM ET. Several Fed governors, perhaps most notably Fed Vice Chairman Janet Yellen, have advocated in recent weeks tying the size and duration of monetary policy programs explicitly to quantitative targets. Market participants will be looking for hints that this idea may be entering the discussion.

BONUS: Keira Knightley graces the cover of the latest edition of Allure Magazine, in which she addresses rumours that she is anorexic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.